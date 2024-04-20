Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.02.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.