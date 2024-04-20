Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

CarMax Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KMX opened at $68.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

