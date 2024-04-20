Robbins Farley Acquires 33 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $55.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $555.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,449,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $605.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.