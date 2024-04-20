Robbins Farley Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.7% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $1,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (down previously from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $11.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.50. 1,072,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,920. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

