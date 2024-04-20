Robbins Farley Has $1.52 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Robbins Farley lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,419,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

