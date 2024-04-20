Robbins Farley Has $1.77 Million Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Robbins Farley owned 6.27% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHPI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,284,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHPI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.00. 2,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $22.61.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Profile

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

