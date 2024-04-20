Robbins Farley Has $7.75 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,898. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

