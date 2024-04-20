Robbins Farley Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Robbins Farley grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.5% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,069,815,000 after buying an additional 1,790,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,964,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

