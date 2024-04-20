Robbins Farley Sells 1,005 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robbins Farley cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.8% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.35.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day moving average of $207.16. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

