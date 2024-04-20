Robbins Farley Sells 781 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robbins Farley trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $7,280,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3,539.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 221,161 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.50. 3,157,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.97. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,666 shares of company stock worth $10,090,055. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

