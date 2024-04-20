Robbins Farley Trims Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Robbins Farley decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,118,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,193,000 after buying an additional 57,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.15. 1,976,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.05.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

