Saga Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $237.10 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00007398 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $433.60 million and $237.10 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Saga

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,002,412,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,002,304,564 with 90,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 4.26538169 USD and is up 31.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $281,060,504.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

