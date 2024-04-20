Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.90

Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.11). Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,128,348 shares.

Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) Trading Up 12.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £88.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.90.

About Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L)

(Get Free Report)

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.