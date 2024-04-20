Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Lifted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHE stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.69. 990,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,553. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

