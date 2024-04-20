Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. 4,932,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,797. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

