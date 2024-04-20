Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. 341,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,389. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

