Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

