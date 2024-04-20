Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,080. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.