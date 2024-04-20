Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is WFA Asset Management Corp’s Largest Position

WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 18.5% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $33,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. 3,413,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

