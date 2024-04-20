Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.40

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.40 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 180.30 ($2.24). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 178.10 ($2.22), with a volume of 1,784,201 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

In other news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 212,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.32), for a total value of £395,069.58 ($491,808.27). 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

