Signaturefd LLC Has $167.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 783,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $167,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.37. The company had a trading volume of 758,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.