Signaturefd LLC Purchases 67,833 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,857,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $316,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $174.14. 724,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,030. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.37 and a 200 day moving average of $169.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

