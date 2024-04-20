SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 4,286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

