SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of SPDW stock remained flat at $34.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,774,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,626. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

