SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,666,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

