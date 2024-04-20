SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $518.28. The company had a trading volume of 957,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $533.35 and a 200-day moving average of $496.45. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

