Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.40. Summer Energy shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Summer Energy Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

