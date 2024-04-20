Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,074,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.22 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

