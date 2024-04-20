Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $29.28 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000996 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000883 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000674 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 999,168,941 coins and its circulating supply is 978,589,582 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

