The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 45,254 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $172.96. 2,368,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $147.03. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $174.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

