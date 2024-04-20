The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,573,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,366,000 after purchasing an additional 910,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,207,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,594,415. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $259.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.