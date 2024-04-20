The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Cut by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.61. 9,436,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,044,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

