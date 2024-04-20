Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.80. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares traded.

Titanium Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$215.61 million and a PE ratio of -61.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.90.

About Titanium

(Get Free Report)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.