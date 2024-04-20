Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,769 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Burney Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 786.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $68.71. 3,054,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,680. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

