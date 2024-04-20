Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Invests $27.43 Million in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 484,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,429,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 10.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 161,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,617. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.