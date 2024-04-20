Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 123,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,832. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

