Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Honeywell International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $194.26. 3,570,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,228. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average of $195.87.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Honeywell International
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.