Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 980,281 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980,281 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for 0.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.01. 6,857,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

