Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,359,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.