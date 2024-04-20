United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBCP opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.36. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

