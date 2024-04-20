United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 151.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $142.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.