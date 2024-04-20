Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.84

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $1.92. Urban One shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 121,907 shares traded.

Urban One Stock Up 19.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $115.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UONE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

