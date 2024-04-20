Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.14. The company had a trading volume of 724,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,030. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.