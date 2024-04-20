Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 7.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $123,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

