Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $44,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

