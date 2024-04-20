Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. 16,916,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

