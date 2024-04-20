Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $6.66 on Friday, reaching $267.84. 490,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,091. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $291.40. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.84.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

