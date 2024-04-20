Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,086,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

