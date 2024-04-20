Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,831. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

