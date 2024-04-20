Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Cut by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,906 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $869,104,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $718,554,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.10. 9,787,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

